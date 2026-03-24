Ikeja Electric Cites Generation Drop For Lagos Outages

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Ikeja Electric (IE) has disclosed that residents and businesses across Lagos are experiencing reduced electricity supply following a nationwide drop in power generation.

Mr Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, IE, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Okotie attributed the development to insufficient gas supply to thermal power plants, the country’s major source of electricity generation.

“The ongoing reduction in electricity supply is largely due to a nationwide drop in power generation, caused by limited gas supply to thermal power plants.

“This has significantly reduced the energy available on the national grid and, consequently, the allocation to Ikeja Electric and other distribution companies,” he said.

He noted that the shortfall had affected electricity distribution to customers, resulting in intermittent outages and load shedding across its network.

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Okotie, however, assured customers of the company’s commitment to equitable and efficient distribution of the limited power available.

“The management regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of our customers during this period.

“We remain committed to distributing the available power as efficiently and equitably as possible,” he said.

The spokesman urged customers to remain patient as efforts continued at the national level to improve gas supply and stabilise power generation.

NAN reports that the development has worsened electricity challenges in Lagos, with residents and businesses lamenting poor supply.

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Some residents, who spoke in separate interviews with NAN, said the situation had increased their dependence on generators and raised operating costs.

Mrs Kemi Adebayo, a frozen food trader, said she relied heavily on generators to preserve her goods.

“I run my generator more than I use public power. If there is no light, my goods spoil. If I use fuel, I lose profit. Either way, I am losing,” she said.

Mr Sani Ibrahim, a welder, described the situation as unsustainable.

“We spend more on diesel than on raw materials. Sometimes, customers leave because we cannot deliver on time,” he said.

Also, Mrs Roseline George, a civil servant, said erratic power supply had worsened the impact of rising temperatures.

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“It has been very hot, and there is no constant electricity supply. We rely on rechargeable fans and take plenty of water,” she said.

However, experts say persistent challenges, including gas supply shortages, recurring grid disturbances and sectoral debts, continue to limit electricity generation in the country.

They warn that an unreliable power supply could further constrain productivity and economic growth if not urgently addressed.