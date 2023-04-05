Ikpeazu Appoints New Chief Of Staff Two Months To End Of Tenure

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has approved the immediate appointment of Mr Chukwuemeka Enwereji as his new Chief of Staff barely two months to the end of his tenure.

According to a press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Onyebuchi Ememanka, the role of Mr Enwereji will be to coordinate the activities of the Office of the Governor and ensure seamless exit formalities for the administration.

Mr Enwereji holds the Bachelor of Laws Degree of the Abia State University, as well as a Master of Laws Degree from the University of Lagos.

Mr. Enwereji, whose appointment takes immediate effect, is said to be an established player in the financial services sector of the Nigerian economy.

He served as Company Secretary and later, General Manager/Country Head of Travelex, a well known global Financial Services provider.

Enwereji takes over from Sir Okey Ahiwe who resigned his position and contested the March 11 governorship election in the state under platform of the People’s Democratic Party.