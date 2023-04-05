JUST IN: Abuja Court Restrains Abure From Functioning As Labour Party Chairman, Others

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has restrained Julius Abure from functioning as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Justice Hamza Muazu gave the interim order in an ex-parte application filed by James Onoja, SAN on behalf of some aggrieved party members, including Lucky Shaibu, Isah Zekeri and Omogbai Frank.

Other national officers of the Labour Party affected by the order include National Secretary, Farouk Ibrahim, National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu and the Treasurer, Oluchi Opara.

Onoja contended in his processes that Abure cannot continue to function in office as the National Chairman of the Labour Party due to his suspension by the Ward 03 Executive in Arue, Esan North East Local Government Area, dated 31st March, 2023.

The national leadership of the Labour Party chaired by Abure had described his suspension as a distraction from persons sponsored by “opposition parties” to divert the party’s attention from its suit challenging the 2023 presidential election outcome.

However, Onoja further claimed before the court that the affected national officers allegedly forged several documents of the FCT High Court to make substitutions during the 2023 general elections, urging the court to restrain them for now.

The court granted the following prayers by Onoja.

“A declaration that the 1st — 4th Defendants cannot continue to remain in office as National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary of the 5th Defendant consequent on the prima facie case of forgery, perjury and conspiracy established against them by the Commissioner of Police F.C.T and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory pending their prosecution in court.

“A declaration that the 1st — 4th Defendants lack the moral and legal standing to continue to function in office as the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary of the 5th Defendant having been indicted upon established prima facie case by the Commissioner of Police, F.C.T and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“An order directing the 1st Defendant to vacate office as the National Chairman of the 5th Defendants based on the communique issued by the Ward 03 Executive, Arue, Esan North East Local Government Area of the 5th Defendant, Edo State Chapter dated 31 st March, 2023.

“An order directing the 1st , 2nd , 3rd and 4th Defendants to vacate office as the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary of the 5th Defendant having been indicted upon established prima facie case by the Commissioner of Police, F.C.T and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“An order directing the National Executive Committee and the National Working Committee of the 5th Defendant to appoint interim National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary for the 5th Defendant pending the convention of the 5th Defendant for such purpose”.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Defendants from henceforth parading themselves as the National Chairman, National Secretary, National Treasurer and National Organising Secretary respectively of the 5th Defendant”.

The case will be fixed for hearing of the substantive application.