Ikpeazu Sacks Ex-Senate President Wabara As ABSU Pro-Chancellor Hours After Asking For Power Shift In Abia

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, has been sacked as the Chairman, Governing Board of the Abia State University Uturu, fews hours after warning the ruling Peoples Democratic Party not to let another Ngwa man become governor of the state in 2023.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is an Ngwa man from Abia South Senatorial District.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government,SSG, Mr Chris Ezem, the governor anounced the sacking of Wabara and the immediate reconstitution of another board.

The statement reads in part: “The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, PhD and Visitor to Abia State University Uturu has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abia State University with immediate effect.

“Furthermore, the Governor has also approved the immediate reconstitution of the Governing council as follows: Chief Mba Okoronkwo Ukariwo – Chairman; Chief Obinna Njoku – member; Senator Emma Nwaka – member; Chief Chinwe Nwanganga – member; Chief Ndukwe U Ndukwe – member; Dr Jonas Ibeaja – member; Barr. C Nwokeukwu (SAN) – member; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education – member.

“This directive takes immediate effect”.

Recall that despite voices in favour of the power shift to Abia North in 2023, the Ngwa Council of Elders led by Dr. Max Nduaguibe, remains vehemently opposed to the agitation, insisting that the Ngwa clan in Abia Central where the incumbent governor comes from will take over from Ikpeazu.