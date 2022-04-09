I’l Defeat Tinubu, Other APC Presidential Aspirants- Gov Bello

Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, speaking ahead of the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, has said he is the best candidate for the party.

Bello stated this on Saturday at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for political, crime correspondents and editors.

He said available indicators pointed to the fact that he is in the best position to win the 2023 presidential election for the APC.

Bello, who’s contesting against popular position of the party that the ticket will be zoned to the South of Nigeria, is from the North Central and is serving out his second term as governor.

Others who are vying for the party’s ticket are the party’s National Leader and former Governor of Lagos State, Mr Bola Tinubu, as well as Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi.

Transportation Minister, Mr Rotimi Amaechi has also joined the race.

Bello said in response to a question, “To answer your question on whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say ‘no, I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket’,” he said.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough.

“I will defeat all the other aspirants because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi state will speak for me.”

According to Bello, there are over 16 million Nigerians waiting to vote for him in the 2023 general election.

He also said he has made a lot of people millionaires in the state.