Presidency Denies Report Of Buhari Going On Another Medical Trip To London

The Presidency has declared as fake news reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on another medical vacation to London, the United Kingdom.

An online news platform had reported that the President left Abuja on another medical trip to London expected to take about 20 days.

Buhari recently returned to the country after a two-week medical vacation in London.

The report which carried the headline: President Buhari Proceeds To The United Kingdom On A 20-Day Vacation Trip, said the president is expected to commission developmental projects when he returns to the country.

It said “at the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to his country home Daura where he will commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.”

The report said the statement was issued by the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina.

While the report has attracted alot of negative commentaries, the president’s Personal Assistant on Digital and New Media, Mr Bashir Ahmad, debunked the alleged medical trip, saying that President Buhari was in Abuja and not planning to travel to London.

“The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE.

“The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London”, Ahmad tweeted.