Imbibe Core Values Of EFCC, Magu Charges Front Desk Officers In Borno

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has charged Front Desk Officers at the Maiduguri Zonal office of the commission to imbibe the core values of the agency in the discharge of their duties.

Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu gave the charge through the Head, Servicom, Muhammad Bako, during a sensitization programmed titled “Value Driven Public Servcice Delivery: Need for Exceptional Services,” organised by the Servicom unit of the Commission.

In a post on its facebook page dated April 16, 2019, disclosed that Magu had said: “In a value-driven culture, employees find alignment between their personal values and the Public Service’s values creating a unified and motivated workforce.

Advertisement

“You are the first contact of the Commission and our esteem customers’ first impression matters to us. I therefore urge you to be professional, have the highest integrity, be courageous, have leadership skills and be in partnership in carrying out your professional duties.

“We should ensure that, customer’s needs by providing and delivering professional, helpful, high quality service and assistance before, during, and after the customer’s needs are met.

“We should ensure exceptional customer service exceeds customer’s expectations, and exceptional customer service prompts customers to share their experiences with others.”

The front desk officers were warned to be Professionals, with emphasis on the importance of equality of services, customers are expected to receive, especially on customer friendliness, transparency, efficiency, timeliness, standards practice and performance.

Magu warned the front desk officers to be proactive in handling them with utmost professionalism.

Advertisement

He list EFCC customers to include complainants, suspects, whistleblowers/informants, witnesses (covert/overt).

Others are; sureties, contractors; suppliers, journalists, civil society Organisations, International Organisations.



