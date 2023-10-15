Imo Govt Begins Vaccination To Prevent Measles Outbreak

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State government will on Thursday begin measles vaccination across the 27 local government area of the state.

The government however, called on all parents and care givers to utilize the opportunity to immunize their wards against the deadly and contagious disease.

The government through its Primary Health Care Development Agency stated that the vaccination exercise would be for children within the age brackets of 9 to 59 months and would be carried out at various health centers and temporary fixed posts in churches, schools, markets, motor parks, mosques and where ever the targeted group is found.

Speaking during a one day stakeholders sensitization/ engagement meeting held at the premises of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency in Owerri, the Executive Secretary of the agency, Maria Joannes Uzoma disclosed that about 13 States in the federation including Imo were selected to embark on measles campaign due to the fear of measles outbreak.

Uzoma who was represented by the Director, Disease and Immunization in ISPHCDA, Dr. Uchechukwu Odom said that the injectable measles vaccine is free, adding that the state has already selected trained and qualified health personnel who would participate in the exercise.

He advised parents to disregard any negative rumours as regards the forthcoming measles immunisation exercise and assured of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Also speaking, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Primary Health, Hon. Austin Iwu, commended the Executive Secretary for the meeting and stated the readiness of the government to fulfil its obligations to the success of the exercise.

He urged the stakeholders to disseminate the information about the forthcoming measles immunization exercise.