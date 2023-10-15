NTDA, NIDO, Endorse MAFEST As Over 40 African Countries To Participate In International Fashion Festival

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The organisers of the Meet Africa Fashion Festival (MAFEST) have secured strategic partnerships with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, (NIDO) Africa as preparations to host the international fashion festival in Abuja, next year, gather momentum.

In a letter dated 12th October 2023, NTDA endorsed the Meet Africa Fashion Festival, acknowledging the Festival as one “Which the authority believes will not only empower the youth through job creation but will also promote the rich and diverse fashion heritage of Nigeria and as well attract Foreign Direct Investment to boost the economy”

In the letter signed by the Legal Adviser of NTDA, Funebi Otu-Omondak, on behalf of the Director General of the Authority, NTDA said the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority is optimistic that the Meet Africa Fashion Festival (MAFEST) 2024 will facilitate the promotion of domestic tourism and have invaluable impact on the Nigerian Tourism sector”

Similarly, the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, African chapter has thrown its weight behind MAFEST, accepting to partner with the organisers to deliver the festival

In its letter to the organisers dated, September 3, 2023, and signed by its Continental President, Prof Osakwe, the organisation stated that the members are thrilled with the invitation to partner in the delivery of the event, hence has accepted the invitation.

“We are thrilled to accept your partnership invitation on behalf of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization (NIDO), Africa. We are excited about the developmental potentials and benefits this international Fashion Festival partnership with NIDO Africa holds and are confident in our ability to mobilize Diaspora (Africa) contemporary fashion skills and related resources to achieve great success together.

“Our core values and vision in harnessing Diaspora skill resources to our homeland align perfectly, making this partnership a natural fit. We look forward to finalizing the possible aspects of contributions and/or participation with your team to make this initiative a resounding success” the letter stated.

The Meet Africa Fashion Festival (MAFEST) is choreographed to be a convergence of major stakeholders in Africa’s fashion and garment industry.

Attending are leading fashion designers and models from Africa, industry influencers, celebrities, fashion enthusiasts, traders, industry professionals, and other major players from around the world.

Targeted at influencing African governments and financial institutions to invest in Africa’s fashion and garment industry; considering its vastness as the second largest creator of jobs and wealth after Agriculture; MAFEST makes way for budding fashion

designers and models to showcase their abundant talents on the runway, parading their couture creations, avant-garde designs, and their cutting-edge innovations.

MAFEST is poised to attract key players in the fashion sector from various African nations, including Tanzania, South Africa, Ethiopia, Burundi, Ghana, Gambia, Senegal, Benin Republic, Uganda, Rwanda, Cameroon, etc provide them with a unique platform to showcase their talents and creations.

This diverse gathering of fashion enthusiasts is expected to foster strong networks and lasting partnerships that will elevate the African fashion industry on the global stage.

By joining forces, NTDA, NIDO Africa and MAFEST are set to pave the way for a transformative future for the African fashion landscape, elevating it to new heights and ensuring it takes its rightful place on the world’s fashion map.