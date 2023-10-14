Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa Election Results To Be Transmitted Electronically- INEC

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi State will be transmitted electronically.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, revealed this while monitoring a mock election in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Saturday.

He said: “The method is as provided by law—electronic accreditation and electronic upload of results on the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal, and that is why we are doing this mock.”

He, however, said that there has been assurance of safety of voters from the security agencies before, during and after the election.

“Well, so far, so good in terms of assurance from the security agencies, as we can see; they’re even here for the mock election, and next Friday, there is going to be a high-level meeting in Abuja, chaired by myself and the National Security Adviser, in which all the security chiefs will be present to discuss the issue of security for the three states.

“So, we are on top of the situation in terms of security arrangements and security deployment.”

The incumbent governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma will test his popularity at the polls alongside 16 other candidates from other political parties in the state.