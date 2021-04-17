Imo-Lawmaker-Pays-Hospital-Bills-Of-Stranded-Mother-Of-Twins

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Succor has come the way of a woman, Chioma Uzoma, who was stranded at the hospital after delivering a set of twins in Imo State.

Uzoma, who hails from Assa Awara in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State, had taken to a radio program on Ozisa FM on Wednesday to cry for help as she could not leave the hospital after the successful delivery of her twins due to inability to settle her bills.

Her cry was heard on Friday by the member representing Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon. Uju Kingsley Chima, who came to her rescue by paying off all the medical bills she incurred during her stay at the hospital.

The lawmaker, through his foundation, Zara Uju Global Foundation, gave the woman’s family cash, food and other gift items to enable them cater to the babies and themselves.

Chima also promised to help the family start any business of their choice.

The items were presented to the family by the HRH Ugoeze Ojure, Director-General of Zara Uju Global Foundation and Hon. Amadi Ebenezer, on behalf of Chima and his wife, Barr. Mrs. Nonye Uju.

The mother of twins was full of happiness as she showered thanks and prayers on her benefactor in her local dialect

She said, “what I must tell him is that as he came out of his way to help me, it will be well with him, let him go with his deeds.

“As he did this act of kindness to me, that is how God will repay him.”