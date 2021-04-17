JUSUN Strike: How Govs Are Blocking Financial Autonomy For Judiciary – Nigerian Lawyers

56 SHARES Share Tweet

….as NBA Directs Members To Storm State Government Houses From Monday

An umbrella body for lawyers, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has frowned at what it described as unwillingness of state governors to grant financial autonomy to the judiciary arm of government in their respective states.

This was contained in a statement signed by the NBA President, Olumide Akpata and floated on Facebook on Saturday by his Spokesperson, Rapulu Nduka.

Recall that the Secretary-General of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Comrade Isaiah Adetola, had directed members to embark on an indefinite strike pending when the federal government grants financial autonomy to the judiciary sector.

“You are directed to shut down Courts/Departments in your states until further notice from the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja,” he said.

Our correspondent witnessed compliance with that directive at the Federal High Court Maitama, Abuja as the main entrance gate was locked with chain and visitors were disallowed from entering.

Akpata explained that the association observed that the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, called off a meeting with striking workers on Thursday without explaining the reason for such action.

He also said instead of the Nigerian Governors Forum to help the situation, it was not taking supportive steps in view of the JUSUN demands.

He added that some of the governors have rather attempted to discourage the move through their comments.

“It is also important to note that an earlier meeting scheduled for Wednesday, 14” April 2021 with the Nigerian Governors Forum did not hold as there was no (feedback from the Nigenan Governors Forum, the most critical stakehalder on this issue.

“With these developments and the recent actions and utterances of officials of same of the State Governments, it has become apparent that most of the State Governments are not ready or willing to implement the constitutional provisions which grant financial autonomy to the judiciary,” he stated.

However, our correspondent had reported that the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN had assured judicial officers that a good pay and welfare package was underway.

Meanwhile, Akpata directed NBA members to storm state government houses beginning from Monday to press home the demand for the independence of the justice sector.

The statement partly reads: “After due consultations with several stakeholders, we have come to the inevitable conclusion that the NBA must take more decisive steps at this troubling moment. We must, as a body, act in consonance with the aims and objects of our Constitution, by effectively playing our role in the defence of the independence of the Judiciary which this fight for financial autonomy seeks to achieve.

“In view af the above, the Chairmen of all the branches of the NBA are hereby requested to effectively mobitize their members and pay visits to their respective State Governors at the Government Houses on Monday, 19” April 2021 toe press home the demand for implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary. At the visit, NBA Branches in cach State are to present a joint written demand to their State Governor requesting full compliance with existing legislative iastruments and court judgments on the financial autonomy af the judiciary.

“The Chairmen of the NBA Branches are further requested to ensure that these visits are embarked upon, every subsequent Monday, until there ts full compliance with this demand that is aimed at strengthening aur democracy and the dispensatian of justice. We trust that our members will give the leadership of their respective branches all the support that they require to achieve this much needed victory far our justice system.”