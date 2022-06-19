IMO: Owerri Prison Escapee Stabs Pregnant Woman To Death

Tragedy struck on Sunday at Umuejechi Nekede autonomous community in Owerri West Local Government as an escapee from the Owerri Custodial Centre allegedly stabbed a pregnant woman to death.

As of the time of filing this report, the identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained but findings at the scene of the crime suggest that the diseased is an indigene of Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

A video seen by our reporter showed that the suspect was beaten to pulp by angry witnesses.

In the video, he was asked in the Igbo Language why he killed the woman and he responded that he committed the crime under the influence of hard drugs.

An eyewitness, Mr. Kelechi Osuagwu, who spoke to NAN said the criminal was among inmates who escaped from the Owerri Prison in 2021 when the facility was attacked by gunmen.

He said, “The victim was a pregnant woman who came out at the popular Ama-Ato junction, a route she ply during Sunday worship.

“The suspect accosted her and demanded money from the woman and when she refused, he stabbed her with a sharp knife and the pregnant woman bled to death”, he said.

Confirming the incident, the Imo State Police spokesman, Michael Abattam, said the suspect is in police custody.

“Suspect is in police custody now,” Abattam said. It took the timely intervention of officers from Ihiagwa police division to save the suspect from being lynched by angry residents.