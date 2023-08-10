Imo Varsity Suspends 7 Lecturers Over Corruption Allegations

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) has suspended seven of it’s lecturers over corrupt practices.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze during a media chat in his office on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the action was one of his administration’s plan to weed out corrupt practices from the school, warning that henceforth, no lecturer will sell books to students before tutorials.

Professor Chukwumaeze said the lecturers were suspended for selling text books to students and recalled that one of the lecturer was already facing disciplinary action for slapping a pregnant female student which is against the rules and regulations guiding the school.

However , he promised the student of prompt release of their exams results as no lecturer would be allowed to hold a student’s result for more than two weeks.

“The era of after taking examinations and it will take longer than necessary to see results is gone. And with what has been done, no lecturer will hold the results of students for two weeks without releasing it,” he added.