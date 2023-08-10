IMSUBEB Faults Imo Commissioner For Education Over ‘False’ Recruitment Claims

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Management of the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) has rebuffed the statement made by the Imo state commissioner for Education, Professor Johncliff Nwadike that the process of recruiting the 10,000 teachers was not transparent.

The rebuttal was contained in a letter signed by it’s Executive Chairman, Lady ( Dr) Ada OKwuonu.

Prof Nwadike had said that processes already laid down to ensure a hitch-free exercise were not concluded before the Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) went on air to announce the examination.

He said, “It was IMSUBEB that appeared to be independent of the State and the Ministry that made the announcement for the examination without any approval from any authority, both the Ministry of Education and the Governor Sen Hope Uzodinma.”

However, Dr. Okwuonu said the commissioner was wrong about his statement that IMSUBEB did not follow due process in the recruitment exercise and processes.

She also affirmed that Professor Johncliff Nwadike was not given any authority to be involved in the exercise as the board is determined to hold the scheduled examinations on the 16th, 17th and 18th of August, 2023.