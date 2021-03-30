IN PHOTOS: Buhari Meets Security Chiefs Ahead Of 12th Medical Trip To London

56 SHARES Share Tweet

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the country’s security chiefs ahead of his scheduled medical trip to London on Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, had announced on Monday that President Buhari would be visiting London today for a “routine medical check-up.”

The trip which is Buhari’s first to London in 2021 would also mark the president’s 12th medical trip to the British capital since he took power in 2015.

Buhari had stayed for 10 days during his last visit to London on April 25, 2019.

Adesina said the president would commence the current visit on March 30 and would be “back in the country during the second week of April, 2021.”

Meanwhile, present at the ongoing meeting with the president are the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Leo Irabor, Chief of Army Staff; Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, amongst others.

L-R: President Muhammadu Buhari and NSA Babaga Monguno