In Search Of Fresh Perspectives, Buhari Appoints Salami New Economic Adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Doyin Salami as Chief Economic Adviser to the President (CEAP).

The President’s Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday.

Salami, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, is the Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Ltd.

The new Economic Adviser is a 1989 doctorate degree Economics graduate of Queen Mary College, University of London, is a member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

The Nigerian economy has been experiencing several challenges since 2015 when Buhari’ took over the mantle of leadership.

Inflation and unemployment are at worse levels than he met them, while the Nigerian economy had fallen into recession, twice.

As of 2015 when Buhari took over as President, the naira sold against the dollar at N197.

Between then and now, the Nigerian currency has gone through various processes of devaluation, with the dollar exchanging at N413 at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Investment and Exporters window of the foreign exchange market.

But the statement from the Presidency said the Chief Economic Adviser to the President, is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President.

“He is also expected to closely monitor national and international developments and develop appropriate policy responses; develop and recommend to the president, national economic policies, to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs and eradicate poverty, among others,” Adeshina said in the statement.