Increase Doctors’ Salaries To Stop Brain Drain, NARD Tells FG

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has proposed an increase in remuneration and funding for the health sector by the Federal Government to address brain drain in the sector.

The call was made by the association’s National President, Innocent Orji, while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

Orji said funding for the health sector should take at least 15 per cent of the nation’s yearly budget in line with the Abuja Declaration of 2001 – a pledge by AU countries to increase funding for the health sector.

He noted that brain drain is a major challenge facing the health sector that must be addressed urgently.

“So, we want the incoming government to identify and solve the root cause of the syndrome and take deliberate measures toward reversing it,” he said.

He explained that the challenge of brain drain is fueled by poor health infrastructure due to poor funding and inadequate training, especially in highly specialised areas.

Orji said that poor remuneration, lack of incentives and welfare packages, unsafe work environment, and insecurity were other factors influencing the migration of medical personnel to other countries.

“We expect improved infrastructure development from all aspects, be it architectural, technological, or human,” he said.

According to him, improved remuneration was necessary in the face of worsening economic hardship and dwindling naira value.

He added that some doctors were still being owed several months of salaries and allowances, especially in the State Tertiary Health Institutions.