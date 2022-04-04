Increase Security Presence On Infrastructure Built With Chinese Loans, Retired Army Colonel Advises FG

A former Army Officer, Colonel Yomi Dare, has said that the Federal Government needs to ensure the security of infrastructure projects built with Chinese loans.

Last week, suspected terrorists detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on AK9 train service enrout Kaduna State.

The train had 362 validated passengers on board.

The Managing Director of Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mr Fidet Okhiri said to date, only 186 of the passengers are confirmed safe.

“The railway, a lot of billions of dollars has been invested in this thing. A lot of these monies are loans that whether we like it or not, we are paying. In fact we have started paying back,” Dare said on Channels Tv on Monday.

“We should expect more of these things to happen and the next target is the airport. We shouldn’t just sit back. A lot of our airports are porous. So there is a need for us right now to step up.

“The Federal Government should step up.”

Nigerian borrowed $500m from Exim Bank of China to build the railway linking the Federal Capital Territory and Kaduna State.

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi had in 2021 revealed that $150m has been paid to China.

The Lagos-Ibadan-Kano railway was also vandalized a few days after the Abuja- Kaduna attack.

Similarly, a cargo train conveying soft drinks from Lagos to Kano derailed at Farin Ruwa, near Jaji in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The infrastructure was also funded with a $1.5bn loan from China

The Debt Management Office said as of December 31, 2021, the country has borrowed $3.6bn or an equivalent of N1.51trn from China Exim Bank.