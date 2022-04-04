JUST IN: Father Excited As 3 Missing Children Found In Abuja

Sunday Ani, the father of the three schoolchildren who mysteriously went missing from the Star Child Heritage Academy in Kabusa, Abuja, has found all three of his kids.

An excited Ani told THE WHISTLER that the police called him on Monday morning (today) to inform him about the development, but could not provide details as he was yet to speak to them.

This website had reported that the children – Sunday Marvelous, 8, Sunday Alex, 6, and Sunday Rehabort, 2, – disappeared from their school on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

Ani, who confirmed that he was with his kids at the Muhammadu Buhari Police Hospital in Area 11, Abuja, said he was still in bed this morning when the news got to him.

“I’m with my children as I’m talking to you at Muhammadu Buhari Police Clinique, Area 11. I was in bed this morning when the police called me and I quickly rushed to Wuye police station,” he said excitedly.

On whether his children explained what happened to them, Ani stated that they are yet to speak because they are still at the hospital.