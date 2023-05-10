Industrial Revolution Receives Boost As NNPC Ltd Commissions Gas Infrastructure In Ogun

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Gas Marketing Ltd, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, in partnership with Transit Gas Nig. Ltd (TGNL), a subsidiary of Axxela, has commissioned a 150mmsccfd natural gas city gate facility in Ibefun, Ogun State.

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun commissioned the facility, which is expected to supply natural gas to industrial and commercial clusters in Ogun State and other surrounding neighborhoods in Nigeria’s South-West region.

Speaking during the commissioning of the gas City gate infrastructure, the Managing Director, NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari, noted that despite being blessed with abundant gas, there are still challenges in the utilisation of gas domestically.

He noted that it has become imperative for players in the industry to tighten their belts and ensure that this abundant resource is put to use domestically.

Kyari who was represented by the Group Executive Director, Gas and Power at NNPC Limited, Engr Abdulkabir Ahmed, said that the partnership between the stakeholders in the industry is aimed at promoting and integrating the usage of gas in domestic homes and generation of power in industries which will eventually lead to economic growth and prosperity for the people not only in Ogun state but also Nigeria.

According to him, the project would be an additional achievement to the decade of gas that was earlier launched by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the prosperity of Nigeria and Nigerians are moved to the next level.

He expressed confidence that the 150Mscfd city gas station, gas distribution and infrastructure will create jobs, enhance economic development and propel industrial growth within Ogun state and beyond.

The Managing Director, NGML, Justin Ezeala, said the strategic move represents another effort by the NNPC Ltd to pursue the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas by boosting access to affordable, sustainable and clean energy sources to support industrialisation, economic growth and development.

The CEO of Axxela, Bolaji Osunsanya described the facility as a game-changing project that will offer cost effective and sustainable energy to the businesses and industries within Ogun State and surrounding environs.

The facility project is a Joint Venture (JV) between the NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) and TGNL and is aimed at deepening access to cost-effective energy for industries in Nigeria’s Southwest region.

Transit Gas Nigeria Limited is a subsidiary of Axxela Limited and has over 20 years, grown to become the largest private sector gas distributor in Nigeria.

Currently, the company is working on a phase 3 expansion project to deliver natural gas with Sagamu into Epe and other parts of Ogun state.