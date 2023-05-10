Aviation Fuel Ignites Fire At Abuja NAF Base

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Wednesday, a section of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base along Airport Road, Abuja was gutted by fire.

Sources at NAF base told THE WHISTLER that the fire was caused by aviation fuel kept in over ground cylinders.

Two cars were burnt while no casualty was recorded.

Operatives of the Federal Fire Service were said to have promptly arrived at the scene to put out the fire as several fire trucks surrounded the scene.

The Nigerian Correctional Service National Headquarters, a building close to the NAF base was, however, not affected.

When contacted, the Head of Operations, FFF FCT, Abiola Adebayo, said firefighters were on ground to suppress the situation.

The spokesperson of the agency later confirmed to this newspaper that it had been brought under control.

Confirming the incident, Abraham Paul, said, “Yes, fuel tank fire incident. Fire under control.”

He said more updates will be issued on the situation soon.