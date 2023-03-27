INEC Fixes April 15 For Supplementary Guber Elections In Adamawa, Kebbi

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed April 15 to conduct supplementary elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States.

The rerun would be held for the governorship, national, and state assembly elections in states where INEC had declared the polls inconclusive.

The electoral umpire tweeted on Monday, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding Governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.”

The governorship elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, as well as some legislative elections, had been declared inconclusive by INEC over the margin between the leading candidates.

In Kebbi, INEC declared the governorship election inconclusive following the cancellation of results in polling units across 20 of the 21 local government areas of the state.

The commission declared that the total number of collected voter cards in the affected polling units was 91,829 whereas the difference in total votes received by candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stood at 45,278.

The situation was similar in Adamawa where the PDP scored 421,524 votes in the governorship election while the APC had 390, 275 votes.