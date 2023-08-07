INEC: Fresh Document Contradicts Claim Labour Party Did Not Notify Commission Of Its Congresses In Abia

More documents have contradicted a letter allegedly authored by Rose Oriaran-Anthony, Secretary to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), denying that the Abia chapter of the Labour Party notified the commission about the conduct of its ward, local government, and state congresses held in May 2022.

Oriaran-Anthony, while allegedly responding to a Freedom of Information request submitted by Ijeoma Arodiogbu, Vice Chairman (South East) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), allegedly stated that “the Commission did not oversee any Ward, LGA, and State Congresses for the election of delegates by the party.”

The INEC Secretary’s alleged response to the FoI request was disseminated across social media platforms and certain segments of the press, creating confusion and raising questions about the transparency of LP’s congresses and primary elections.

But a letter dated April 28, 2022, obtained by THE WHISTLER and addressed to the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, shows that the Labour Party wrote to the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, to notify the commission of the party’s Ward, Local Government and State congresses in 11 states, including in Abia State.

This directly contradicts the earlier denial allegedly authored by Oriaran-Anthony.

THE WHISTLER had obtained a similar letter dated May 26, 2022, addressed to the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Abia State, confirming that the Abia

Labour Party formally communicated its party primaries schedule to INEC.

The letter even detailed changes made to the initial dates, providing additional evidence that the party had notified the electoral commission about its activities.

Ijeoma Arodiogbu, the APC’s Vice Chairman for the South East region, had previously raised concerns after the 2023 general elections, advocating for sanctions against Labour Party candidates and hinting at the possibility of challenging the party’s victories in the South East region.

Festus Okoye, INEC’s spokesperson, did not respond to THE WHISTLER’s request for clarification about the letters.