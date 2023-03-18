INEC Postpones Elections At 10 Polling Unit In VGC Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC), located in the Lekki area of Lagos State to Sunday.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, disclosed this when he addressed reporters at the VGC.

According to Agbaje, the postponement was based on directive from the electoral body’s national headquarters.

“We have eight polling units here with 6,024 registered voters and out of which 5,624 people have their PVCs,” he said.

While there are eight polling units in the estate, he informed that there will also be elections at two polling units outside of the estate.

“After due consultation and further directive from the national headquarters that we should remobilise here tomorrow (Sunday) morning by 08:30am to conduct the elections.

“By 08:30am tomorrow (Sunday), we will reconvene here,” he said.

Around 8:30 a.m on Saturday, Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, had accused INEC officials of refusing to come into VGC.

Oboli in a video posted on her Instagram handle said that INEC officials were asking residents of the estate to come to the express.

According to her, the residents of the area had already set up tents at all the polling units, which she showed on the video.

She said the place has been where the residents have been voting for years, and wondered why the INEC officials were trying to change it.

“Hey guys, it’s 8:30 a.m and we’re set up as you can see – fully set up here. Everything is completely organised. All the polling units are here, but INEC has said they’re not coming into VGC; they’re going to set up on the express. I don’t understand.

“Do you know thousands of people in here to vote, and then you want us to go to the express? It never happened before. They’re saying they’re not coming in,” Oboli said.

She had asked her followers to tag INEC, so that the electoral body would do the needful.