Tinubu Wins Polling Unit For Sanwo-Olu
President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, has won his Polling Unit 085, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, for Lagos State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
Sanwo-Olu polled 43 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who got five votes, while the National Rescue Movement had one vote.
Meanwhile, out of 324 registered voters in the polling unit, only 50 people voted, a common characteristics of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state.