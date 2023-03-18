Tinubu Wins Polling Unit For Sanwo-Olu

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, has won his Polling Unit 085, Ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja, for Lagos State Governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu polled 43 votes to defeat the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who got five votes, while the National Rescue Movement had one vote.

Meanwhile, out of 324 registered voters in the polling unit, only 50 people voted, a common characteristics of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections in the state.