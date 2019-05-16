UPDATED: INEC Postpones Kogi, Bayelsa Governorship Elections

Advertisement

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed the 2019 governorship elections in Kogi and Beyelsa states.

The elections which were earlier scheduled for November 2, 2019, have now been shifted to November 16, 2019.

INEC, in a statement by its Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Festus Okoye, said on Thursday that the postponement was due to various appeals for the commission to reschedule the polls to a later date.



The statement said, “It will be recalled that on 19th April 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections. The Commission fixed 2nd November for the elections to hold in both States.

“However, the Commission has received several appeals from the Government, State Assembly, elders, religious leaders, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in Bayelsa state, that the election date coincides with the State’s Annual Thanksgiving Day which is backed by the Bayelsa State Thanksgiving Day Law 2012.

“After careful consideration of the appeals, the Commission at its regular weekly meeting held today Thursday 16th May decided to shift the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States to Saturday 16th November 2019.

“The timeliness for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date.”

The Commission released an amended timetable and schedule of activities in effect to the rescheduled elections.