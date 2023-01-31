INEC Seeks NNPC’s Help To Move 1.4m Officials, 200,000 BVAS, Others During Elections

To avoid logistics problems during the forthcoming election due to fuel scarcity in some parts of the country, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has resolved to seek assistance from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) management.

The INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission will on Tuesday meet with the NNPC to help with adequate supply of fuel to the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to aid the movement of election materials and staffers before, during, and after the elections.

Yakubu disclosed this during a consultative meeting with members of the NURTW in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The commission shares your concern about the fuel situation in the country and its impact on transportation on election day.

“The truth is that our arrangements may be negatively affected by the non-availability of products.

“For this reason, the Commission will this afternoon meet with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to look into ways to ameliorate the situation.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will continue to engage every national institution for the success of the 2023 General Election,” said the INEC boss.

Nigerians will be going to the polls on February 25 2023 to elect a new president, vice president and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Two weeks after, governorship and state assembly elections will be held on March 11, 2023.

INEC had said more than 1.4 million ad-hoc staff and 200,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines would be deployed to 176,846 polling units nationwide during the national and state elections.