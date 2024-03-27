BREAKING: NNPC Mega Filling Station Yola On Fire

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega filling station located along Bank Road, Galadima Aminu Way in Jimeta, Yola the Adamawa State capital, is on fire.

According to Nemanda S. Joji, an eyewitness who spoke to THE WHISTLER from the scene of the inferno, the fire began around 21:15 pm on Wednesday evening.

He however explained that the cause of the fire is yet to be known, adding that: “The Federal fire service just arrived, as the state fire service are doing their best” to quench the fire.

