INEC Seeks Permission To Reconfigure BVAS Amid Order Allowing Peter Obi, Atiku To Inspect Presidential Election Materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission wants the Presidential Election Petition Court to allow its officials to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, devices ahead of the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections.

The suit, dated March 4, was filed against an earlier order of the Presidential Election Tribunal which gave the Labour party and People’s Democratic party the leverage to inspect election materials following allegations of widespread electoral malpractice committed against their candidates, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, respectively.

But in INEC’s motion, it urged the Tribunal to vary that order, contending that such a restraining order will limit its ability to conduct the polls coming up on March 11.