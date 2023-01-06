Presidency Not Retirement Home – Obi Attacks Tinubu, Atiku

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken a swipe at the presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), saying the presidential seat is not a retirement home for old politicians.

Obi who made the remark on Thursday during his presidential campaign rally in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, said the presidency is meant for young and agile people with a passion for the country’s development.

The LP candidate noted that he is the youngest person among the four leading candidates in the February 25 election, adding that it was the turn of the Nigerian youth to take back the country by occupying the presidential seat and other political positions.

According to him, Nigeria’s next president must be chosen on the basis of character, competence, and commitment.

He said, “we want people who are competent, who understand the problem of our country. Our people are dying of poverty, we want people that will fight poverty. The LP government is going to fight poverty. I am committed to building a new Nigeria. Let nobody tell you it is his turn, I am not contesting based on turn, I am contesting as a Nigerian who is the most qualified.”

“The presidency is not a retirement home. We want you to take power, our government will be full of young people, youth and women, we want to give power back to you.

“Vote for Peter Obi and the vice presidential candidate, Ahmed Datti, and see how Nigeria will change. I and Datti are qualified. We have the education, the physical energy, the commitment, the passion.

“The LP government will secure and unite this country. Today, there is no security in the country, we want to secure and unite the country. Today, people are hungry in the country, there are no jobs, there are no jobs for our youths.

“What we want to do is to ensure that we move the country forward from consumption to production. If we start producing in this country, there will be jobs, our youths will have jobs, we will export, then the value of the naira will be strong against the currencies of the United States, United Kingdom and others,” the LP candidate said.

THE WHISTLER reports that Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP are 70 and 76 years respectively, although Tinubu’s age has been a subject of controversy and alleged alterations since the start of the campaigns.