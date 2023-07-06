‘Innovative Approach’ To Tackling Drug Barons: NDLEA Promotes 3,248 Officers, Honours 12 Commands, 148 Personnel

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 3,248 operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have been promoted alongside 148 personnel and 12 commands who were rewarded for their outstanding performances in the first half of the year.

Advertisement

The promotion and decoration ceremony took place at its headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

The CEO of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Marwa (Retd) also decorated three Deputy Commanders Generals and four Assistant Commanders General of Narcotics.

Speaking at the event, Marwa said the exercise showed that the agency had raised the bar considering the weekly drug supply reduction effort.

He said, “The innovative approach we have taken to drug demand reduction is commendable. The intricate and effective intelligence we deploy to track drug barons and dismantle cartels is a testimony to the capability of the new NDLEA we have collectively forged.

“Our fears have been allayed about what tomorrow holds for the NDLEA and its personnel. Even while we are still in a state of rapid evolution, there have been seismic changes, and we have evolved a better, more efficient, and sustainable system that guarantees viable work conditions, good staff welfare, and enhanced job performance.

Advertisement

“We have since been able to settle the problem of career progression by expanding the Agency’s structures. We are cooperating more with regional opposites and international partners. All these translate into ample opportunities for upward mobility for focused, hardworking officers.”

The CEO also added that in the past two and a half years those due for promotion have been considered and at least 6,000 officers have been trained.

He further charged the officers to adopt global best practices as the agency is rated highly among drug law enforcement agencies in the world.