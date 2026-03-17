NDLEA Pushes Drug Tests In Schools, NYSC

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The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intensified its campaign against drug abuse in Rivers State, proposing mandatory drug integrity tests in schools and within the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as part of measures to curb the growing menace among young people.

The State Commander of the NDLEA, CN Bature Dawa, made the call during a courtesy visit to the Rivers State Government in Port Harcourt, where he highlighted the urgent need for preventive strategies targeting youths, who are considered most vulnerable to substance abuse.

Dawa said the proposed drug testing policy would serve as both a deterrent and an early detection mechanism, helping to identify and rehabilitate users before addiction deepens.

He revealed that the agency has arrested 39 suspects in the state between December 2025 and March 2026, with 16 fresh cases currently under investigation.

According to him, the NDLEA has strengthened operations through its Drug Demand Reduction and Drug Supply Control units to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice.

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The NDLEA boss also urged parents and guardians to be more vigilant, stressing that family monitoring plays a critical role in preventing drug abuse.

He further called on hotel owners and managers to ensure their facilities are not used as safe havens for illicit drug activities.

Responding, the Rivers State Government commended the NDLEA and other federal agencies for their collaboration in maintaining security and social order in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Dagogo Wokoma, who spoke on behalf of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, safety, and development.

He emphasized that respect for the rule of law remains key to achieving sustainable growth, urging residents—particularly young people—to steer clear of drugs, crime, and reckless behaviour.

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“Our Governor is committed to peace, progress and prosperity in Rivers State. We encourage all residents to remain law-abiding and support efforts aimed at securing our communities,” Wokoma stated.

In a related development, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), CC Inyang Umoh, also paid a courtesy visit, during which the state government reiterated the need for strict adherence to road safety regulations.

Wokoma called on motorists to drive responsibly and consider other road users, while the FRSC commander expressed appreciation to the state government for its continued support.

The renewed push for drug testing in schools and the NYSC underscores growing concern among authorities over the impact of substance abuse on youth development and public safety in Rivers State.