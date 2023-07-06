Implementation Of New Tariff For Airport Toll Gate Begins July 17–FAAN

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Effective July 17, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) will begin the implementation of the 50 per cent increase in tariff for airport toll gate

The authority revealed that the new policy will be applied at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

In a statement signed by the FAAN Management on Thursday in Abuja, the airport authority said, the fare for cars, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and buses had been reviewed by over 50 per cent while trucks had been reviewed by 100 per cent.

It said “the fare for cars will change from N200 to N300 while that of buses and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will change from N300 to N500.

“For the truck (six tyres) tariff would change from N500 to N1,000 while the trailer and container tariff would be N2,000.”

While reiterating its commitment to the core values of safety, security and comfort for all passengers, it urged the public to take notice of the change and the effective date.