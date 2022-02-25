Insecurity: Enugu Govt Bans Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck Operations In Nkanu East, Others

The Enugu State government has banned forthwith the operations of tricycles (Keke), motorcyles (Okada) and tippers in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

The state government also banned the operations of tricycles, motorcyles and tippers in the communities of Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki, all in Enugu South LGA.

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency security council meeting held in Enugu State Government House on Thursday, February 24, 2022 ‘on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022’.

The statement enjoined members of the public ‘to comply with this Order as the security agencies have been directed to enforce it’.