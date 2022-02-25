Insecurity: Enugu Govt Bans Keke, Okada, Tipper-Truck Operations In Nkanu East, Others

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The Enugu State government has banned forthwith the operations of tricycles (Keke), motorcyles (Okada) and tippers in all communities in Nkanu East and Nkanu West local government areas of the state.

The state government also banned the operations of tricycles, motorcyles and tippers in the communities of Amechi Uno, Amechi Awkunanaw, Amechi Uwani, Obeagu Main, Obeagu Uno, Centenary City/Obunagu, Obeagu, One day, Garki, Akwuke, Ugwuaji, Ndiagu Onunyo, Maryland and Ikiriki, all in Enugu South LGA.

RELATED
Economy

JUST IN: MTN, Mafab Pay N234.5bn To FG For 5G Licences– NCC

A statement signed by the secretary to the state government, Prof Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, disclosed that the decision was sequel to an emergency security council meeting held in Enugu State Government House on Thursday, February 24, 2022 ‘on the heels of the recent spike in insecurity in parts of the state and Executive Order No.1: 2022 dated 24th February, 2022’.

The statement enjoined members of the public ‘to comply with this Order as the security agencies have been directed to enforce it’.

You might also like

New Association To Improve Coverage of Persons With Disabilities Inducts Journalists

Ohakim Vindicated As AGF Discontinues Ex-Mistress’ Allegations Against Him

Oyo Seals Premier Hotel, Others Over Filth

BREAKING: Scores Killed As Robbers Attack 5 Banks In Edo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.