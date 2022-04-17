Insecurity: IGP Directs Police Airwing To Support Ground Troops During Operations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali-Baba has directed the police Airwing to support the ground troops during tactical security operations across the country.

The IGP disclosed this while announcing additional procurement of 54 additional lorries, five water tankers, two coaster buses and 15 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) on Sunday.

The additional assets, according to a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi is to restrategise the police system for better security networking across the country.

It will also aid the strategic deployment of tactical squads to tackle insecurity, especially in the crisis-affected areas.

The statement read partly: “The IGP, who has reiterated his commitment to continually provide necessary welfare and safer environment for police operatives at the forefront in crisis areas, immediately directed that the logistics and assets be made available for the ongoing serial operations being executed by the police at strategic locations in the county.

“In the same vein, IGP Usman Alkali Baba has released adequate funds to upgrade the police ICT platforms to the required status capable of combating the present security issues and realities in Nigeria as such will go a long way in alleviating the operational challenges of police troops on various tactical operations in Nigeria.

“He equally directed the Police Airwing to step up its platforms and logistics to provide air support to the ground troops whenever they are on operation in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria”.

The Police boss, however, appealed to the public not to panic given the heavily armed Police tactical squads who have been deployed for various operations, as they have been warned to be professional, civil and to operate within the ambit of the law.

“He also sought maximum cooperation with the police operatives in many areas especially information sharing, to make the operations successful.

“The IGP emphatically restated his zeal to fight criminal elements who are bent on neutralising and truncating the security system, peace and harmony we deserve in this country,” the statement added.

