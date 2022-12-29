Omobolanle Raheem: Sanwo-Olu Visits IGP, Demands Prosecution Of Police Officer That Killed Lagos Lawyer

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday paid visit to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali at the Police headquarters in Abuja, where he demanded investigation and prosecution of the culprit (s) involved in the murder of late Omobolanle Raheem, a female lawyer who was killed on Christmas day by a police officer in Lagos.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER had reported how Raheem was shot and killed while riding with her family on Christmas day when officers attached to the Ajiwe Police Division in the Ajah area of the State flagged their vehicle down.

One of the officers stationed under the Ajah bridge had reportedly pulled the trigger at their vehicle, which hit Raheem.

Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this via his social media handles noted that the outcome of the case was very important to the Government of Lagos State, adding that there is a need to ensure that such incident is eradicated.

“I paid a visit to the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali at the Police headquarters in Abuja, where I stressed that there will be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the culprit(s) involved in the murder of late Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, who was killed on Christmas Day by a police officer,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“The outcome of investigations of this case is very important to us as a Government, and the people of Lagos State. We need to get a sense of how soon the erring officer will be charged to court.

Advertisement

“Everyone deserves to know the process that will lead to justice for the victim and her loved ones.

“There is urgent need for us to ensure that incidents like this are reduced to the barest minimum, and most importantly eradicated. And what Government can do, that we are not currently doing which can help the Nigerian Police with their orientation, and a total overhaul of standards and procedures.

“While we give the family the privacy they deserve during this difficult and painful period, we will monitor the situation with the leadership of the Police force, deliver justice to late Bolanle’s family.”