Why Was Nnamdi Kanu Not Granted Presidential Pardon Like Ex-Govs Nyame, Dariye?– Fr. Mbaka

Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), weekend, questioned why President Muhammadu Buhari did not extend the amnesty he granted to former governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Mbaka also said the only means to end Monday’s sit-at-home in Southeast is by unconditional release Mazi Kanu.

This was contained in his message ahead of the Easter celebration.

Mbaka said, “The sit-at-home is costing millions of money, especially to business people. We cannot also pretend not to know the solution.

“They should release our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If he is released, the sit-at-home will stop. You can’t stop it by force.

“Politicians tried it, but it was in vain. They sit at home with their families every Monday.

“Soludo [Anambra governor] tried to use force to stop it. He is feeling the heat today. So, let them release our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and sit at home will stop.

“He is our brother. We lifted our hands up to God to pray for his release. We can’t run away from it.

“I heard the names of some people that were granted presidential amnesty, but his name was not there. I wonder what his crime is.

“Let the Igbo who can go to request for his release start the journey.”