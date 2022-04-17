APC Sends Easter Message To Nigerians, Urges Peaceful Co-Existence

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the welfare of Nigerians is the priority of the party and its government.

The party said it celebrates with Christian faithful on the occasion of Easter, a celebration which reminds humanity of the sacrificial love of Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, death and resurrection for the redemption of humanity.

The party urges all patriotic and well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of religious affiliations, to use the occasion of Easter to rededicate themselves to making Nigerian a better place for all.

A statement on Sunday by Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary said Easter season provides Nigerians an excellent opportunity to foster closer relationships with family, friends and people.

“We enjoin Nigerians to imbibe values of compassion, humility, selflessness, responsibility and kindness in our private spaces, communities and other public engagements.

“Indeed, tolerance and peaceful co-existence remain the bedrock on which our collective aspiration for social, economic and political advancement must stand,” the party said in a statement.

The statement said the APC-led administration is decidedly committed to the good and wellbeing of the people.

“We will continue to expand the implementation of people-centered programmes to provide increased jobs and gainful opportunities, strengthen and diversify the economy; vastly improve security of lives and property, complete on-going projects and upgrade of our transport infrastructure, and other social investments designed to uplift the poor and other economically-disadvantaged fellow citizens,” the party stated.

The party implored Nigerians to pray for, and work towards, sustained peace, unity and security in the land.”