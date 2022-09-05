Internet Subscribers Now 152 Million, Says NCC

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Africa’s biggest telecom market has seen internet users surge to 152 million as the country makes its first breakthrough in its 5G network launch.

Data released by the country’s network regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission revealed 997,489 that new internet subscribers were added between June and July 2022.

This is coming as the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy hopes that both broadband penetration and internet subscription grows along its digital economy plan.

The dominant network in terms of internet was MTN which had 63.75 million internet subscribers in July, an equivalent of 55.9 per cent of the internet market share.

MTN is the country’s biggest telecom and has launched a test run of 5G in 193 locations in 10 states.

Airtel has 41.39 million internet subscribers, Globacom has 41.25 million, while 9mobile controls only 5.03 million internet subscribers.

Broadband penetration rose to 44.9 per cent in July, up from 44.32. per cent month on month.

In July 2021, Nigeria’s broadband penetration was 39.79 per cent.

Nigeria’s active lines also surged during the period to 208.97 million, up from the 206.45 million active lines recorded in June 2022.

Nigeria’s active lines in July was 187.81 million, according to NCC data for 2021.

By market share, MTN controls 38.08 per cent of the sector’s market share, GLO, Airtel and 9mobile control 27.96 per cent, 27.92 per cent and 6.04 per cent of the market share by operators.

The ICT sector, which comprises the telecom industry among others, is among the fastest growing sectors with an 18.44 contribution to the GDP in the second quarter of 2022.

“So, by implication, we set a record last year and we surpassed that record this second quarter of 2022 without involving the digital services.

“Only the ICT sector contributed 18.44 percent, which can be attributed to the policies which we have introduced in the sector,” Isa Ali Pantami, Nigeria’s Minister of Communication and Digital Economy had said.