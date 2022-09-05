INSECURITY: ‘The Worst Is Over’ — Lai Mohammed Claims Hours After Abduction Of 11 Travelers In Ondo

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Barely 24 hours after the abduction of 11 passengers in Ondo State, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has claimed that the worst of Nigeria’s insecurity “is over” as the armed forces have “substantially” restored security to the country.

Mohammed made the claim on Monday at a joint press briefing with the Ministers of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor.

“As you are all aware, the issue of security has dominated our national discourse in recent times, against the background of the terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in the North-East, North-West and North Central; separatist violence and crude oil theft in the South-East and South-South as well as cultism, armed robbery and sundry crimes in the South-West.

“Today, we are here to tell you that while we may not be there yet, our military and other security agencies have succeeded – and are succeeding – in substantially restoring security across the nation.

“As far as the daunting security challenges we face are concerned, we can tell you that the worst is over.

“Never again will terrorists and bandits and their cohorts hold sway in our country.”

Mohammed noted that, “whereas in conventional warfare, the parties can declare a truce or cessation of hostilities, upon reaching an agreement, it is not the same for the kind of unconventional warfare that our military has been fighting in recent years.

“We are therefore not saying the battle is over. No. What we are saying is that our military and other security agents have been able to contain the daunting security challenges we face, and that the worst is indeed over.

“We have now put the terrorists, bandits and their ilk on the run and we will not relent until they have been crushed.”

The minister’s claim came after suspected bandits reportedly kidnapped the travelers along the Benin-Owo expressway while returning from a burial ceremony in Benin, Edo State.

In a news release confirming the abduction, the Ondo police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, said: “Yesterday evening, the Police received an information that a Coaster Bus was attacked at Omi-Alafa area, along Owo/Ifon road, and 11 people were suspected to have been abducted,” the statement reads.

“The Police and the Army moved to the scene, combed the area for possible rescue of victims.

“One of the rescued victims is helping the Police with necessary information. Men of the anti-kidnapping squad and other tactical teams are in the area to rescue other victims unhurt and arrest the assailants.”