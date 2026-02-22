INTERVIEW: I’ll Amplify Voices Of Gboko, Tarka In National Assembly, Ikyur

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Mr Nathaniel Ikyur is a House of Representatives aspirant for Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in Benue State. In this interview with Chinedu AROH, Ikyur expresses confidence that he will win the position going by the desire of the majority of the people of the constituency. He is also optimistic that PDP will become stronger in Benue after its current crisis. The excerpts.

Briefly tell us about your background

I am a trained journalist who worked with distinction in the media and public service. I worked with the Vanguard newspaper in Abuja and later headed the Kano bureau. I have a combined Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication/English from the Bayero University, Kano.

We’ve read your declaration of intent to contest for the House of Representatives. What’s the drive?

Like I’ve said in that declaration, I’m ably qualified to contest for the position. I have the requisite experience and connect to be a good representative for my people. First, Rep Farouk Lawan who represented Bagwai/Shanono from Kano State appointed me as his Senior Legislative Aide for eight years between 2003 to 2011. I also served Hon Hassan El-Badawy from Yobe State briefly in the same capacity before moving over to work as a Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communication to His Excellency, Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives. That was from 2011 and 2015. With all these work experiences and connect within the Nigerian parliament, I’m convinced that I will be a sound representative of the people of Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, touching on the very essence of what a competent lawmaker will be.

Advertisement

We understand that Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency is where the current Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr George Akume, comes from. We also know that his wife is the current holder of the seat. How do you intend to navigate this power structure to win?

This is not the first time I will be contesting this particular seat. In 2003, I was the candidate of the defunct ANPP. I did very well scoring over 23,000 votes next to the PDP. By then, the SGF who’s the political leader of Benue State was the governor. But for how elections were conducted then, I know I would have been declared winner. Now, he’s the SGF with all the influences. His primary focus will be to ensure that President Bola Tinubu gets re-elected. That’s not to say he will overlook who will be elected his representative at lower chambers in the National Assembly. And because I am bringing in a profile that will be result-based, my constituents will give me overwhelming votes to make me their preferred candidate. Again, remember that I am contesting on the platform of the most formidable political party, the PDP.

But the PDP seems to be currently in a shadow of itself. How do you think this will pan out in your favour?

Interestingly, every system gets involved in certain shocks. That’s what is happening to us in the PDP. But given the new push by our leaders, the challenges that have bedevilled the party will soon be a thing of the past. I am convinced that the PDP will be going into the 2027 elections with so much advantage against the ruling APC. Secondly, in Benue State, the sharp divisions in the APC with the governor against his political benefactor, the SGF, the PDP in the state led by the immediate past Governor, Chief Samuel Ortom, and the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, are carefully rebuilding and regrouping the party to reap from the crisis. Both Ortom and Senator Moro and the party leadership at all levels are intentional to ensure that PDP regains power in 2027.

Give us a peep into what your legislative agenda will look like if elected?

Advertisement

My legislative agenda is structured along the core values of integrity, service, fairness, unity and accountability. Above all, I will amplify the voice of Gboko and Tarka in the National Assembly by promoting laws and programmes that will enhance education, agriculture, health care, women, security and youth empowerment. I will be a lawmaker that is more inclined to compassion. I will strive to elevate and encourage the vulnerable rather than mock them. What the people desire now is a leadership that will be intentional to embrace and build both the old, women and youth for Benue’s tomorrow. I will commit to support developmental programmes that will respond to the needs of my constituents and advance the growth of Benue State and Nigeria.

You are contesting under the Wike-led PDP. How certain are you that the faction will see the light of the day considering the ongoing litigations?

Like i tried to explain earlier, every organization undergoes shocks. That’s what the PDP is going through now. Apart from the fact that the judiciary will soon deliver its verdict on the pending litigations, either way, it will still be a win-win for the PDP. And the party will be better strengthened for the task ahead.

How acceptable are you across your federal constituency?

I told you earlier that I had contested this seat in 2003 on the platform of the defunct ANPP against my elder brother, Rt Hon Terngu Tsegba. In that election, I garnered over 23,000 votes. This time around, I’m contesting to win. I will invite you to my swearing-in ceremony in June 2027 when the president proclaims the National Assembly.

As a Benue stakeholder, how would you tackle the allegations that majority Tiv don’t allow Idoma or Igede to smell the state governorship seat?

Advertisement

It is not true that the Tiv do not want the Idoma or Igede to smell the governorship of Benue State. You know as well as I do that democracy is a game of numbers. Even though we the Tiv have been taking the governorship, it does not in any way mean other tribes are second class. Never. And like my principal, former Governor Ortom explained sometimes in 2022, when all political parties in Benue State decide to zone the governorship to the Benue South, at that time, an Idoma man or Igede as the case may be shall win the governorship. It is now left for Idoma leaders to lobby all political parties to get the governorship seat to them. That way, it will be easier for them.

How do you rate Gov Alia vis-a-vis the scorecard of your boss, Ortom?

Apart from the fact that the administration of Governor Ortom was marred by two harsh economic recessions and the global pandemic, COVID-19, cash flow to states was lean. That way, Benue and 27 other states were unable to meet their financial obligations in terms of salaries, gratuities and pensions among other competing needs. And there was also the crunchy insecurity perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen that wrecked our communities. Benue recorded an all-time high numbers of IDPs. To worsen matters, the Buhari-led federal government at the time made Ortom as an enemy rather than seek to collaborate with his sincere efforts to end the insecurity. He was barred from entering the Presidential Villa for more than five years. Today, the story is different. The President Tinubu administration has given enough funds to the states after subsidy was removed from petrol. And so if you see that there is a semblance of activities going on now, it is definitely not commensurate to what Ortom did.

Are there still hopes for PDP in Benue with the exit of the likes of Gabriel Suswan and David Mark, as well as the power of Gov Alia’s incumbency?

The PDP has enormous goodwill to turn the tables against the APC in 2027 not withstanding the departure of some of our key leaders like Senator David Mark and Senator Suswam.

What is your message to the people of your constituency ahead of the 2027 polls?

The 2027 elections will be a defining moment for us. They must elect leaders who will turn promises into performance. And I am one that will make that happen. I’m not just promising, I will perform.