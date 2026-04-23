2027: PDP Hopeful Of Reclaiming South-East States

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The National Vice Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, South-East, Barr Ray Nnaji, has expressed optimism that PDP will reclaim its lost strength in the South-East Region of Nigeria in the 2027 general elections.

Nnaji, who spoke at an event in Enugu on Thursday, said PDP had learnt from its mistakes. He said it was lamentable that PDP that controlled five states in South East in 1999 is left with none following the defection of its governors to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We’ll work hard to reclaim our seats,” he said. “Most people that left PDP will surely retreat. Many have tested other political parties, and realised that life is better in PDP. We are making efforts to regain our lost states. It won’t be easy, but we are equal to the task. It is annoying, especially in Enugu and Ebonyi states where the governors betrayed us. It is not easy to lose governorship seats to a party that did not labour for them. We are optimistic of reclaiming our mandates because we did not offend anybody.”

He also expressed optimism that the Nyesom Wike-led faction of the party would get a favourable judgement at the Supreme Court. He blamed the crisis rocking the party on those that abandoned the party in 2014.

He said, “Don’t blame Wike. Wike was taking care of the party. Others did not. When he was supposed to reap from his labour, something happened. That is his anger. Those that are challenging him ran away instead of facing him. They should bring a better argument. They have formed another party. The problem was caused by Atiku Abubakar when he and five governors of the PDP formed APC. PDP problem started earlier than when Wike became the minister of the FCT. PDP always comes stronger after crises. When the Supreme Court gives judgement, we know how to organise ourselves.”

He said PDP in Enugu State is united under the leadership of Hon Vitus Okechi. According to him, anybody claiming to belong to any faction aside the one Okechi is chairing is playing to the gallery.

He said, “We are the party to beat in Enugu State. Life is not better in APC. Nigerians have tested the two. I agree that the defection of Gov Mbah to APC has changed the political dynamism of the state. But Enugu is not APC. It will be a herculean task to convince Enugu people to become APC. The journey may be difficult but we shall surmount all odds. Before we used to have a governor that assisted us. Today, we are like orphans. But we are not afraid. We shall contest all elective positions in the state, including LGA polls. We are ready to give the people what they want.”