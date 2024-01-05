INTERVIEW: No Love In Nigeria’s Gospel Music Industry – Ebuka Songs

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary popularly known as Ebuka Songs, is a rising Nigerian gospel artist with several awards to his credit owing to his unique vocals and deeply spiritual songs.

He is a gospel minister with the Spotlite Nation– an international record label owned by celebrated Gospel Artist, Moses Bliss.

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Ebuka shares his views and experiences about the Nigerian gospel music industry.

Your Songs Have Gone Global. What Are The Secrets?

My secret is that I love Jesus Christ. I serve Jesus and I follow Jesus and I have made up my mind that no matter what comes my way; it’s Jesus Christ or nothing. So, my heart posture is that Jesus will rule in my life. There is no other thing that I do than to yield myself to the Holy Spirit.

Mention Persons That Have Influenced You Greatly In Your Music Career?

By God’s grace, I have been mentored by a few Men of God, senior Men of God like Pastor Chris Oyakhilome. This is one man who inspires me through his teachings and lifestyle. GUC, and Moses Bliss, are people who have also impacted my life.

What Is Your Advise To Talented Gospel Artists Whose Songs Are Yet To Go Global?

They should just be consistent. Consistency is key. There is nothing more than consistency. You give up, you’ve messed up.

What Are The Challenges Facing Gospel Music And Singers In Nigeria?

I don’t want to call it challenges but I believe that one of the things that can be worked on in Nigerian gospel music is love, genuine love. Genuine love is where everybody gets to come together and love each other, no matter who is rising or who is not rising, who is doing well, and who is not doing well.

You know, it is one of the things I believe that can be worked on because they see one person (gospel artist) rising and everybody just begins to act like nothing is happening.

When they see one person rising, it is time for everybody to put themselves together, put force together, and help that one to stand, instead of criticizing and saying all sorts of things about the young ones who are still coming up.

If they can work on love, the gospel industry will go a long way.

I am not specifically saying this to anybody but I am saying that I am in this thing (gospel music industry) I have had moments where I needed that love but there was no love anywhere.

But the few people I experienced love from, I owe them gratitude.

How Do You Work Out Your Songs And What’s Your Schedule Like ?

I pray and I get my songs. I don’t write songs. The Holy Ghost just feeds me with songs. I am also inspired to write songs from life experiences.

Songs also come in my quiet times, when I study my Bible. I don’t write songs. I have tried it many times but it didn’t work. The songs just come by the Holy Spirit.