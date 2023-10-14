INTERVIEW: Over 100 Criminals Disguised As Scavengers To Rob Abuja Residents Arrested In 3 Months — Odumosu, NSCDC FCT Commandant

518 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In this interview with THE WHISTLER, Olusola Odumosu, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, FCT Command, revealed that the Command under his watch has arrested over 100 criminals who mask themselves as scavengers. He provided insights into the reasons for increasing insecurity in the federal capital, including the direct impact of displaced bandits from Niger and Kaduna States on the security challenges in the FCT

Odumosu mentioned the role played by scavengers known as ‘Babanbola,’ who according to him serve as informants for criminal elements within the nation’s capital. Nonetheless, he noted the determined efforts of security agencies to purge criminal elements and reinstate order in Abuja.

Excerpts…

Tell Us Your Experience Since Becoming the NSCDC FCT Commandant

I would say that so far so good. When I was appointed as the Commandant of the NSCDC, FCT command, my Commandant-General, Dr Abubakar Audi, gave me his mandate, to come to FCT, to restructure, position, rejig, and revamp the operations and workings of the FCT command, which, of course, I was set to do.

For me, I could say I hit the ground running. Coincidentally, we have a minister in the person of Barrister Nyesom Wike, CON, who is also a very experienced administrator, a man who had been at the helm of affairs as a state governor, who understands the intricacies of security and security management and enforcement.

So, it was good, being a workaholic myself, now having a workaholic minister. It’s like being in an atmosphere where it is easy for you to fulfil your mandate especially when you have somebody who, you know, you are going to enjoy his support. And of course, when he came, he did not mince words. He told us exactly what he wanted, how he wanted us to collaborate with him, and sanitize FCT of any form of criminal tendencies and criminalities.

And of course, he made it bold that those of us who are security operatives and service commanders should buckle up and ensure that we are on the same page with him, and God so kind, since then, we have been on top of our game, myself as a Commandant of FCT Command, NSCDC, the Commissioner of Police, as well as the Director of Department of State Security and the Commander Guards Brigade, four of us all together.

We have been working hand in glove to ensure that we streamline our activities and work together, ensuring that we get a very good result. And I think so far, we have done well.

Can You Provide An Overview Of The Current Security Situation In The FCT?

In the last two weeks, we just concluded an operation code-named ‘Operation Sweep FCT’, and what that entailed was a joint operation which involved the civil defence, the police, the army, and the DSS, with the support of the Road Safety, the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, and the Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO).

The mandate given to us by the Minister is to sweep FCT, to ensure that we unravel all black spots within the FCT. We also discovered that criminals and miscreants have taken over most of the uncompleted buildings within the FCT and this, of course, is having a very negative Consequence because the criminals hibernate in those places, and in the wee hours of the night, they come out and that is when they come out to perpetrate all their nefarious activities.

So, we were mandated to sweep all the various black spots within the FCT, including all those abandoned uncompleted buildings.

We also go into various hideouts, the menace of scavengers popularly known as ‘Babanbola’ in the FCT. They have become a menace to the federal capital territory. They pretend to be scavengers, and they pretend to help in the disposal of waste, but in actual fact, that is not what they do, they are criminals.

So, they take advantage of the fact that they get patronage from the public, and in most cases, they use that as an undercover to understudy the victim’s house and properties and all of that, and then they come back for you.

Can You Mention Specific Security Challenges Prevalent In The FCT?

Yes, one, we have had incidences of phone snatching, bag snatching, and knife attacks, then apart from that, we have had the destruction of critical assets, including infrastructure and public assets within FCT. You will observe that we’ve been contending with this issue of manhole cover thefts.

Now from the intelligence that we have, most of these guys pretend to be scavengers. You see them with their carts pushing them across in the various places. But their real intent is to make a way with most of these manhole covers.

In some cases, you see them sawing down street lights because the aluminium is valuable to them.

That is why when I came, I ensured that we sanitized all the sensitive areas, if you go under bridges at night, you see most of these miscreants, they pretend to be destitute, they pretend to be homeless, and they sleep under the bridges. In actual fact, they are not homeless, they are criminals.

Whenever it is dark, when everybody has gone, that is when you see them coming out to perpetrate their evil.

Part of the strategies I adopted when I came was to ensure that I do 24-hour patrol, both day and night. Most especially at night, anytime from 12 o’clock, I give directive to my boys that anybody they find under bridges at such an ugly hour should be picked up because in actual fact if you are homeless, under the bridge is not an option for you to go and hibernate, and of course, for you to be able to sleep under the bridge you must be such a brave person because sleeping under the bridge at such an ugly hour is an unnecessary endangerment to you as an individual as you can be attacked. So, apparently for you to measure the Caliber of people you find under the bridges you know that yes, these are real hardened criminals and we pick them up.

Most of them after investigating them we discover that they are not actually destitute. Most of them are not even homeless but they are criminals waiting for the wee hours of the night waiting for darkness to fall so that they can perpetuate their evils, and we are still picking them and I think if you go around now you find a minimal number.

Can You Give Statistics Of The Arrests Made Since You Assumed Office?

Well, precisely I assumed office on the 15th of August 2023 and between that time and now we have arrested close to 100 scavengers, miscreants, and vandals for different degrees of offences. We have those who claim to be scavengers and in actual fact, they are not scavengers they are criminals. We have those who were caught in the act while they were stealing and destroying public infrastructure, and we have those who have no traceable address, such people we often advise the government whenever that is discovered to relocate them to where they came from.

What Are The Areas You’ve Identified With High Crime Rates In The FCT?

Well, there are places that have been identified and which of course we are dealing with them but criminals will always devise means of beating security agencies to the game. Some of these places have been raided by my men, some with the joint task force because we have a joint task force where all the security operatives belong.

The joint task force has been doing their work and has been raiding most of these places but I can tell you that within the city centre, a lot of criminal hibernations have been raided.

I can get the names across to you. I’m still trying to get familiar with some of these difficult names, but we have areas where we have notorious activities of criminals which of course those places have been raided

Some slums that we discovered are just hibernations for criminals and when we go there, especially under the ‘operation sweep FCT’, a combination of all agencies, and the slums are destroyed and that is why we have the men of the Abuja environmental protection board there with us whenever we raid and bring down the shanties and the slums. They set them on fire and the essence of that is to prevent them from regrouping and gathering because most times when you raid, the ones you can arrest you arrest, and once you can’t arrest you know maybe they are lucky to run away or something, and once you leave, they regroup.

So, to prevent them from gathering we burn most of the structures that they can put together to reassemble their houses.

What Are The Factors That Contribute To Crimes In The Identified Areas?

One of the things we discovered is the fact that there is this ongoing raid in some states, for instance, Kaduna and Niger, you recall the incidents where bandits attacked the military and we lost a number of officers.

The aftermath of that was a very serious onslaught on the various enclaves of the bandits and you know the minute they saw that the onslaught was on the high side and they were losing a lot of their men, apparently, there was a clearance operation, most of the bandits that managed to escape, escaped to a neighbouring state.

And of course, Niger is bordering Abuja, the same with Kaduna so that is why we have the influx of those bandits running away from those hot spots where they have been raided and that’s why we have them in Abuja but of course, our operatives are not sleeping and that’s why we have been able to corner a lot of them and we are achieving results greatly but this is continuous.

What Public Infrastructures Are Commonly Vandalised In The FCT?

When public property is vandalized you know that it’s a chain effect, for instance, if street lights are installed in certain locations and by the time you’re coming back in a few months later, they are all gone, we all know the importance of street lights in our society especially when darkness has come because when an area is illuminated, it does not give room for criminals to hide under any guise and you can easily track or see anybody coming and all of that.

So, it is a safety concern. The manhole covers have a significant role they are playing and now they are being removed not only that, but the electrical installations, the telecommunication cables, and installations which of course contribute to the daily survival of Nigerians.

Imagine if the telecommunication is shut down for a whole day in this country, you know what the government is going to lose and the same thing goes for electricity and even the manhole covers for instance, it has led to a lot of defacing of the federal territory, many individuals are falling into pits because once the manholes are exposed when the covers are gone people may not even be conscious and road users, pedestrians who are walking on the road, especially in the night would not even notice that the manhole covers are gone.

We’ve had cases being reported not once not twice not three times not four times of people falling into that pit, individuals and even cars so this calls for very serious concern, and one of the effects, whenever these things are vandalized or destroyed or taken away, you’ll be calling on the government to come and replace those items when the government is supposed to concentrate effort and resources on producing more because if government have installed street light in a particular location now it’s being done in phases, okay, we’re done in Gwarinpa and now we are moving to Maitama but before you get to Maitama your attention is drawn to the fact that the one you did in Gwarinpa is already gone.

So, while you are thinking of advancing and the ones you are doing are gone you have to retrace your step so the cost of replacing those ones usually affects the cost of procurement of others because

It’s like taking one step forward and 10 steps backwards and the truth of the matter is that as Nigerians, we all have a role to play because most of these criminal activities happen within areas where we can actually get information easily about the activities.

Imagine a streetlight pole being sawed down, that period when that is taking place, one or two people could have sighted them. Could have alerted security agencies, and we could have called for our intervention. So, in most cases, we expect that everything should be put on the doorstep of security agencies, whereas security is everybody’s business.

That’s why we oftentimes call on Nigerians for assistance with credible information, because those people doing this, are not ghosts.

And some of them live among people. When you notice that this person is often coming home with items that are suspected to be government properties what are you doing about it? So that’s the situation.

For instance, the manhole covers are one of the major challenges in the FCT and we have a lot of them being stolen, and the Babanbolas are actually the foot soldiers, they are the ones perpetrating crime then we have aluminium being stolen from street lights.

Another thing that is often being vandalized is the aluminium protectors on bridges. If you go to most of these pedestrian bridges across FCT, you will see that the majority of the aluminium protectors, and the covers are gone. These people feast on this aluminium and sell them at ridiculous amounts of money to those who are in the business of melting irons. So, it’s a serious problem.

How Are Enforcement Agencies Dealing With Illicit Drug Dealers In The FCT?

Well, the joint operation by all the security agencies, which was codenamed Operation Sweep, was able to address major points where we have hard drugs being sold. We have a lot; we were able to raid a lot of parks and gardens. There are different spots where they were raided, all together in the operations. Anyway, this is joint, it’s not civil defence affairs, so I cannot tell you what it’s like.

But for us, we were able to raid different motor parks in Abuja, several parks and gardens in zone 1, area 1, Utako, Jabi, and some parts of Asokoro, and then Wuse at the same time.

We had intel about those places where there are sales of hard drugs, and you know, the convergence of the criminals, you who smokes and consume hard drugs we were able to raid majority of these places. And as we speak now, unless they regrouped yesterday, I want to believe those areas are already sanitized.

Obviously, there are strategies put in place, it’s a continuous thing, you know, security concerns in FCT, as I said earlier, the minister is very supportive and is highly interested in ensuring that FCT is returned to its lost glory, he wants to ensure that the city is sanitized. And that is why we on our part, are not resting on our oars because he has given us a marching order and we have to toe that line.

So, strategies are in place. It’s not something that can be achieved overnight, obviously, it’s something that is gradual. And as we do that, people will see the results, One of the major things we were able to achieve in the last operation which involved every agency, including civil defence, was this menace of one chance, where people are robbed while in motion. And with all these useless drivers who claim to be commercial drivers, but in the real sense, they are criminals.

We discovered that a lot of vehicles that were used for such illicit operations would be disguised with a local plate number, meanwhile, they have foreign plate numbers underneath. And whenever, their unsuspecting victims enter, you see, even if you have written down the plate number, by the time they are in motion, they change the plate number to a foreign number, and they are untraceable.

So, we’re able to clamp down on a lot of them. A number of vehicles have been seized in this operation, about 221 vehicles were actually seized, impounded, and arrested those that were engaging in this one-chance business. How do you explain having two plate numbers, for one vehicle, two different plate numbers, if you are not a criminal? So, we were able to launch, and we raided the parks, we conducted stop and search on the highways, and we ensured that anyone with questionable vehicle particulars, even, aside from those who even two plate numbers, different plate numbers, they were arrested.

What Collaborative Efforts Exist Between Law Enforcement Agencies, Community Leaders, And Residents To Tackle Insecurity And Related Issues In The FCT?

There is a serious collaboration between the security operatives. We have a very wonderful scientific

relationship and synergy among all of us in the security ecosystem, and we interface from time to time.

One issue of security, we also share intelligence amongst ourselves because, we are all working towards the same goal, which is security for all. And again, we are also interfacing with,

the area council chairmen. for instance, I was with the Kwali area council chairman, you know, who received us today. And we deliberated on a lot of issues of security concerns, and we have been able to work out strategies,

And so, most of the traditional heads, community leaders, I think the awareness is getting to them, that they need to support us, and we continue to interface with them on this, so we get to find

out more stuff.

What Are Some Of The Initiatives You Have Launched To Address Security Challenges Since Assuming Office?

Well, I think there have been initiatives before now, but, you know, I just came on board. I’m just about one month plus. We have been able to come up with some plans and programs that will, involve and engage everybody concerned. But of course, I’m still keeping some things to my chest for now, and that’s on the part of NSCDC. But I want to believe that who is involved in the business of security, with the new dispensation of Mr. President and also with the effort of the FCT minister, I think everybody is on top of that game right now.

Are There Policies In Place To Enhance Security Infrastructure And Surveillance Systems Within The FCT?

Yes, there are policies put in place, part of the reasons why we exist. Security agencies are to ensure the protection of lives and property, and for us, in NSCDC, our core mandate is the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, which of course we are doing our best to ensure that sanity is put in place.

As I said, since I came on board, I reactivated my critical national asset and infrastructure unit and my operations unit and since I’ve come on board, we have been conducting 24-hour patrol, day and night patrol, which of course have been giving us results.

We have the commandant-general who is also well grounded and is a security expert, and all the encouragement that we need and require to function optimally, we are getting it. So, I’m sure Nigerians will have a good day as time goes on.

What Role Do You Think Technology Can Play In Improving Security And Surveillance In The FCT?

We are in a scientific era, so there is no way you can say security is not effective or cannot be effective, you cannot shove it off with a wave of hand.

There are a lot of things that could be done, CCTV cameras for instance, you know, if we have CCTV cameras all over the capital territory for instance, and will have a central control area, you know, that it will really reduce the efforts of security agencies in combating criminal activities, because what that means is that, in real-time, you’re able to detect criminal activities unravel it almost immediately as it’s unfolding and you can also nip it in the bud quickly.

So, considering the issue of CCTV cameras, I think it’s very vital, and also the use of drones. Drones can be used for surveillance activities both day and night, this also reduces the cumbersome procedure and effort that security personnel have to engage in solving problems of insecurity. For instance, we have the menace of railway sleeper thefts, where they vandalize railway sleepers and cut them away.

Now, in those areas where we have long stretches of railways, what is the number of personnel that we have, for instance, even if you say, okay, let us line up every member of the corps in the railway, it would not be enough.

So, if we can engage the use of drones, it can travel, a long stretch, and for surveillance activities, at night it will not even be noticed.

So, technology will definitely help in assisting security agencies in minimizing physical activities that will also help us in tackling the problem in real time.

Are There Plans To Implement These Advanced Technologies Here In The FCT?

Well, I am the FCT commandant for the NSCDC. I can only speak for myself and my organization. But, of course, with the body language, to an extent, I think I can still speak for the honourable minister. I may judge going by the body language of the minister within the short period of time that he took over and we have been interacting.

He’s a very determined minister. And if I can tell that he is one person who is ready to engage and ready to take the bull by the horns and any matter of security concern that we have put before the honourable minister, I think he has not shoved anyone aside.

He has taken them very seriously. So, I want to believe with the body language of the minister that I have seen he is going to surprise a lot of us, with innovations that will, renew our hope and also help to bring sanity to FCT and security will be assured.

Can You Provide Any Information About Initiatives Aimed At Addressing Burglary And Petty Theft In The FCT From Your Own Agency?

Yes, what I can only tell you is that We are strategically positioned to ensure that we rid FCT of all crimes and criminality. Our mandates in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure still stand and we are not resting on our oars.

We have a commandant-general who has supported us and is supporting us and, on our part, we are not going to rest until we have arrested all the miscreants and vandals who will not allow our critical assets to breathe.

So, on our own part as NSCDC strategies are in place and we are working assiduously, I have reactivated all my various departments and units with these operations, just give us some time you will see a lot of differences and a lot of changes because we are out there. We have no other business than to protect the lives and property.

Can You Share Some Of The Difficulties Or Challenges You Experienced Or Encountered In The Course Of Doing This Job?

Well, the challenges are so obvious apart from the risk involved because sometimes most of the criminals are armed. They’re dangerous elements. Sometimes you have some of your men injured in the course of the operations and apart from those physical injuries we have logistic issues for instance we don’t have enough vehicles because Abuja is quite big and the capital territory is quite big.

While we are concentrating on the city centres, we should also have vehicles and patrols and officers going into the hinterlands and suburbs as well. So, we’re just trying to manage what we have you know to ensure maximum results.

One of the challenges we have is operational equipment such as operational vehicles, we don’t have enough, and we’re still looking up to the government to help us at least for day and night patrol. We don’t have enough vehicles that cover different areas at the same time and apart from that we need communication equipment, to work, gadgets and arms and ammunition too, because this is what will aid you in the course of trying to protect your fatherland, and also protect yourself because of the job.

So, basically, major challenges have to be logistics and operational equipment and sometimes personnel as well, though we have personnel on theground going by the rate of population explosion that we are having in Abuja almost every day, you see people coming into Abuja in droves.

So, personnel too, I know as time goes on government will be put, but in the meantime let’s just say that what we have we have been making use of but it can be better.

How Do You Combine Family Life And Your Job?

Well, I’ve been on this job for a while now, more than two decades and then I think I’ve had my family all those while so it’s something you’ve signed for and my family is already used to it you know, they know this is what I do and they are accustomed to it already, and I’m used to it as well you know we try to balance everything, you know to balance it, go to work have time for your family. Everything is about understanding.

What Security Advice Do You Have For Nigerians?

We have to support the government’s efforts for the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President. The President has come up with that agenda to ensure that life is better for all if we can be patient with the government and then look at the various programmes and actions that they have in place for us.

I think it’s just a matter of time. Just like the President will often tell you, when there is no pain, there is no gain. Most of these innovations and developments come with their own sacrifice, so it’s just a matter of time. And as far as security is concerned, people should go away from crime, though we understand that crime is part of, development and civilization.

But then, it is more or less like being the problem of yourself, because when you engage in crime, you are pushing society backwards, whether you like it or not.

So, we want to advise all criminally minded people residing within this country to turn a new leaf. But if they refuse to do that, we will come after them and we will deal with them according to the conditions of the law.