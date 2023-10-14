Lagos Arrests 30 For Indiscriminate Waste Disposal

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State government has arrested about 30 environmental offenders, for improper disposal of waste and flouting of the state’s environmental laws.

The offenders apprehended in different locations in the state will be arraigned before a magistrate court on Monday.

The enforcement action was carried out by a combined team of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also known as KAI.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, said the arrest and subsequent prosecution of defaulters would serve as a deterrent and warning to others.

“It is imperative for every resident in the state, from households to businesses, to be aware of their legal obligations regarding waste management. This includes the procurement and proper use of bins, engagement of Private Sector Participants (PSPs), refraining from indiscriminate waste disposal, and maintaining drains and the cleanliness of the frontage of their establishments,” Wahab said.

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, urged households to imbibe the habit of sorting their wastes at source, segregating them into recyclables and non-recyclables, as well as utilising designated waste bins recommended by LAWMA.

According to him, this would help reduce the menace of indiscriminate waste dumping and defacing of the cityscape.

Gbadegesin said: “The responsibility for maintaining a clean environment is a collective one. It is not the sole duty of LAWMA or the state government but also the duty of every individual, household, and business owner in Lagos.

“We are appealing to residents to shun indiscriminate dumping of waste in public spaces, as it poses significant health and environmental hazards. Those found in violation of environmental laws of the state will face severe legal consequences.”