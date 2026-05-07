INTERVIEW: SEC Recapitalisation’ll Reshape Nigeria’s Asset Management Industry — Alade

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Mr Adekunle Alade is the Founder and Director of Pathway Asset Management Limited. The seasoned investment professional in this interview with Chris UGWU of THE WHISTLER shares his perspectives on key developments in Nigeria’s Asset management and economy.

What is your outlook for Nigeria’s asset management industry in the next five years?

Nigeria’s asset management industry is entering a defining transition period, and the SEC’s recapitalisation directive is the central catalyst. In the next five years, the industry will move from a fragmented, lightly capitalised landscape to a more consolidated, institutional, and competitive ecosystem.

Many smaller or undercapitalised firms will be unable to comply independently, leading to mergers, acquisitions, or outright exits. Within the first two to three years, the number of asset managers is likely to shrink significantly, leaving behind a smaller group of well-capitalised firms alongside a handful of specialised niche players.

In terms of growth, the outlook is structurally positive but cyclical. Assets under management (AUM) are expected to expand at a solid pace, supported by high domestic interest rates, increased financial savings, and improved macroeconomic reforms.

However, this growth will remain sensitive to macro conditions, particularly FX stability and interest rate cycles. Because a large portion of capital inflows into Nigeria is still short-term and yield-driven, the industry should expect periods of volatility rather than smooth, linear expansion.

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How would you assess the impact of Nigeria’s current monetary policy direction on investment portfolios?

We’re in a transition phase; from aggressive tightening to a more stable environment.

For us, that creates opportunity. In fixed income, we’re locking in high yields now, knowing that rates may compress as inflation moderates.

At the same time, improving stability in exchange rates and interest rates creates a better environment for businesses, which supports selective equity exposure.

As a firm regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, how do you ensure compliance while maintaining operational efficiency?

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So, rather than reacting, we’re positioning clients to benefit from both sides; strong yields today and potential upside as the macro environment improves.

At Pathway Asset Management Limited, we view compliance as a competitive advantage, built into how we operate every day. To maintain efficiency while meeting and compliance, we have adopted a ‘Compliance-by-Design’ approach from onboarding clients to tech-enabled reporting and risk management without over-leveraging our resources.

We’ve put in place strong internal controls, invested in the right people, have clear processes, and a culture of accountability across the firm. At the same time, we leverage technology and experienced professionals to ensure compliance is seamless, not a bottleneck.

So, for us, it’s about getting it right from the start; operating efficiently while staying fully aligned with regulatory standards.

What safeguards are in place to protect investor capital across your managed portfolios?

At Pathway Asset Management, the security of investor capital is built into our operations through a multi-layered ‘Triple-Lock’ framework. We operate strictly under the license and oversight of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria.

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This means our operations are subject to periodic review, stringent reporting requirements, and minimum capital adequacy standards.

We don’t just follow the rules; we embrace them as a baseline for trust. But beyond that, one key safeguard is that we don’t hold client funds directly; assets (cash and securities) are held by independent SEC-approved custodians. That separation is critical for transparency and protection. We also apply disciplined investment policies. We don’t chase returns at the expense of safety. Every investment goes through a rigorous assessment process.

How does your Asset Management manage downside risks, particularly in a volatile macroeconomic environment marked by inflation and FX instability?

In a market like Nigeria, volatility isn’t an anomaly; it’s a constant. Our approach to managing downside risk is built on dynamic asset allocation and financial discipline. We also hedge against currency risk by giving clients access to dollar-denominated investments, which helps preserve value.

On inflation, we focus on assets that can reprice or deliver returns above inflation over time. Our focus is not just on returns, but on protecting value and delivering consistency.

As the Founder and Director of Pathway Asset Management, could you please tell us about Pathway Asset Management?

Pathway Asset Management is registered and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria as a fund and portfolio manager company with the main focus of helping individuals; retail, HNIs and institutions make smarter investment decisions and build long-term sustainable wealth.

We understand how complex and unpredictable the Nigerian market can be because we operate in it every day. So, we’ve built a firm that is clear, disciplined, and driven by research, not guesswork.

Our offerings cut across Pathway Fixed Deposit Notes, Privately Managed Notes, Fixed Income Notes, Pathway Dollar Notes, Funds/Portfolio Management and Pathway Money Market Fund (coming soon), Pathway Dollar Funds (Coming Soon), and Investment Advisory services, all tailored to each client’s goal. But beyond the products, what really defines us is how we think; deep client understanding, strong governance, and a long-term mindset. That’s what guides every decision we make.

Can you take us through Pathway Asset Management’s core investment philosophy and how it differentiates the firm in Nigeria’s asset management space?.

Our philosophy is simple and profound. We are partners in our clients’ financial success. We create value, but never at the expense of disciplined risk management. Every investment is carefully assessed to ensure the returns justify the risk, helping clients move from speculation to structured, sustainable wealth building.

Your portfolio includes Fixed Deposit Notes, Privately Managed Notes, and Portfolio Management services. How do these products cater for varying investor risk appetites?

What sets us apart is our advisory DNA. We don’t just offer investment products; we bring an investment banker’s eye to asset management, combining strategic advice with precise execution.

We combine diversification, deep sector insight, and strong risk discipline to solve wealth preservation challenges, while prioritising transparency, client experience, and long-term outcomes.

We’ve designed our products to meet clients exactly where they are. For more conservative investors, our Fixed Deposit and Money Market offerings are focused on capital preservation, liquidity, and stable income. For clients looking for higher returns, our Privately Managed Notes; across fixed income, hybrid, equity and dollar structures; offer more optimised yield with a bit more structure.

For more sophisticated or institutional clients, our portfolio management services provide a fully tailored approach. Some clients prefer us to take full discretion, while others want to stay involved. Essentially, we have a vehicle specifically engineered for different investors’ financial goals.

What’s next for the Asset Management, where are you focusing growth?

With the recent unveiling of our Board of Directors, we’ve strengthened our governance and strategic direction, which is important for where we’re going.

In the next few months, our focus is on deepening client relationships, expanding our product offerings; especially mutual funds like our upcoming Pathway Money Market Fund and positioning the firm to take advantage of emerging opportunities. For us, growth is not just about scale; it’s about scaling responsibly while maintaining the discipline and trust we’ve built.

What gap in the market is the upcoming Money Market Fund designed to fill?

For a long time, the Nigerian investment space has had a gap. You either had low-yield savings accounts or high-entry institutional investments. The Pathway Money Market fund is designed to bridge that gap.

With rising inflation, many people are losing value just by keeping money in traditional bank accounts. What we’re doing is opening access; giving everyday investors a simple, regulated way to benefit from high-quality government and corporate instruments with as low as N5,000 to start investing. We want someone with relatively small capital to still participate in opportunities that were previously out of reach.

Our focus isn’t just on returns; it’s about providing a liquid, SEC-regulated vehicle where a small saver can get a big-market yield and still have capital preserved.