NDLEA Arrests Billionaire Drug Baron, 2 Female Kingpins

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Operatives of a Special Operations Unit of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully dismantled a Transnational Criminal Organisation involved in drug money laundering operations running into hundreds of billions of Naira across Europe and Nigeria.

The operation was in close coordination with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Lagos Country Office, and law enforcement partners from Switzerland, France, and Greece.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Thursday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the multi-country investigation into the drug money laundering operations culminated in the well-coordinated simultaneous arrest of a billionaire drug baron in Switzerland.

He said that his co-conspirators were also arrested in Delta state on Tuesday, April 28.

“This followed months of intelligence and investigations across multiple jurisdictions linking the suspect to the laundering of hundreds of billions of Naira in proceeds of drug and financial crimes.

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“In addition to the arrest of the suspects, the NDLEA, in collaboration with its international law enforcement partners, has also traced multi-billion assets linked to suspect transnational criminal network in Nigeria and abroad.

“His operations in Nigeria included a complex scheme of front and shell companies; pass-throughs and delegates; and the use of numerous traditional and cryptocurrency accounts to conceal and launder illicit funds.

“Properties already identified and linked to drug baron as proceeds of illicit drug funds include: Jovi Hotel at 1 Isiayei Street GRA Phase1, Asaba, Delta State; Jovi Hotel and Suites at 4 Orikeze by Deeper Life Road, Agbor, Delta State; as well as Jovi Apartment at Jamieson Court Mabushi, Abuja.

“Several bank accounts and crypto currency addresses used by the cartel to conceal hundreds of billions of illicit funds have also been identified and blocked,” he said.

Speaking on the coordinated efforts of the NDLEA, the United States DEA, and other international partners, the NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, said the success of the multi-country and multi-year operations has sent a clear message.

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“This means, the NDLEA maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes that jeopardise the safety of the Nigerian people, the integrity of our national reputation, and the stability of our economy,” he said.

Marwa expressed gratitude for the support received from the US-DEA to crack and dismantle the transnational criminal network.

He added that the U.S. Mission to Nigeria had continued to partner with the agency to combat narcotics trafficking through training in intelligence, evidence collection, case management, and tactical operations as well as the provision of critical equipment.

He assured that NDLEA would continue to expand its cooperation with the United States and other international partners.

“The NDLEA remains relentless in its pursuit of those involved in narcotics trafficking and associated financial crimes, regardless of where they attempt to hide.

“Built upon a foundation of strategic partnership, unwavering integrity, and dedicated professionalism, the NDLEA is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is neither a haven for drug traffickers who profit from illicit substances nor a sanctuary for their criminal proceeds,” Marwa said.