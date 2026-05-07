Police Foil Truck Hijack, Recover Rifle In Ogun

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The Police Command in Ogun says it has foiled a truck hijacking incident and recovered a stolen DAF truck as well as a wooden-fabricated rifle in Ijebu-Imushin area of the state

The command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abeokuta by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

According to the PPRO, the incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, following a distress call from a driver conveying motor spare parts.

He noted that preliminary investigations revealed that the driver was intercepted by suspected hoodlums at Oke-Ado area of Ijebu North Local Government , where the truck was forcefully taken from him.

He added that detectives, in collaboration with highway patrol operatives, swiftly mobilised to the scene upon receiving the report, forcing the suspects to abandon the truck and flee.

“The prompt intervention of the police effectively thwarted the criminal operation and prevented the loss of property.

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“The driver sustained a minor injury to his right ankle during the incident and was promptly treated with first aid,” he said.

According to Babaseyi, a thorough search of the recovered truck led to the discovery of a wooden-fabricated rifle wrapped with black tape, allegedly used by the suspects during the operation.

He said that efforts were ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing suspects for prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Bode Ojajuni, commended the swift response and professionalism of the operatives involved in the operation.

Ojajuni reassured residents of the command’s commitment to ensuring the safety of road users and residents across the state.

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He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.