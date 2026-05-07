We Cannot Watch Nigerians Being Humiliated— Nigeria Warns South Africa

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The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has issued a firm diplomatic warning to South Africa following a telephone conversation with her counterpart, Ronald Lamola, on Thursday.

In a statement posted on her verified X account, the Minister revealed that South Africa expressed “concern and misgivings” over Nigeria’s plans to evacuate citizens wishing to leave amid escalating xenophobic attacks and anti-foreigner protests.

“Our Government cannot stand by and watch the systematic harassment and humiliation of our nationals resident in South Africa as well as the extra-judicial killings of our people,” she stated.

The evacuation of Nigerians who wish to return home is now a top priority for the Federal Government, the Minister stressed.

She pointed to fresh anti-migrant protests in Durban on May 6, noting that while no violence was recorded due to heavy security presence, Nigerians were advised to close their shops and stay indoors.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also raised alarm over the situation of Nigerian children and those she described as “Sougerians”, children born to Nigerian and South African parents who are being bullied in schools and taunted to “go back to their country.”

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She described the situation as reprehensible and capable of causing long-term psychological trauma to young minds.

Lamola, for his part, acknowledged the problem. He told the Minister that South African authorities recognise their responsibility to protect these children and are working through education supervisory bodies to discourage the bullying.

The Minister issued pointed warnings to Pretoria, stating that South African police and justice systems must take the extra-judicial killings of Nigerians more seriously with immediate consequences.

She warned that reckless anti-foreigner rhetoric by political groups in South Africa puts Nigerian lives and properties at risk, and could in turn jeopardize South African interests in Nigeria.

She also questioned whether the targeting of black Africans warranted the crisis being termed “Afriphobia” rather than mere xenophobia, a framing that broadens the issue beyond Nigeria alone to the treatment of black Africans across the continent.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed Nigerian Missions in South Africa to immediately establish a crisis notification unit for citizens under threat. Nigerians facing danger have been advised to first contact South African security authorities.

Both ministers pledged to continue working together to de-escalate the crisis.

The Minister noted that Nigerians have shown commendable restraint throughout and that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government has vehemently condemned the situation. However, she stressed that condemnation alone is not enough while Nigerian lives remain at risk.

Over 130 Nigerians have already registered for voluntary evacuation, with numbers expected to rise.